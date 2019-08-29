Thursday Morning, Hurricane Dorian Update

Hurricane Dorian as of Thursday morning, was a Category 1 storm. Winds were sustained at 85 mph and it was moving northwest at 13 mph. The Central Pressure of Hurricane Dorian was 991 mb.

At this time, it looks like Hurricane Dorian will stay in open waters and gain strength through the weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast, but it is looking like a threat to the Bahamas and the southeastern United States.

The Central and northwestern Bahamas, along with Florida’s east coast, could experience dangerous storm surge, winds, and heavy rains.

It looks like at this point it could make landfall as a major hurricane on Florida’s eastern coast Sunday into Monday. There is still a lot of uncertainty, and it would be best if not only Florida, but Georgia, Alabama, and the Carolina’s were prepared for this storm to make landfall.