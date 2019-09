At 8:35 AM on September 6, 2019 Hurricane Dorian officially made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina as a category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At the time of landfall, winds were sustained near 90 mph and the minimum central pressure was 956 mb.

If looking back, Hurricane Dorian would mark the 18th hurricane to make landfall in North Carolina since 1950.