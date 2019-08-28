How Dorian May Affect Us This Weekend

Dorian became a category 1 hurricane Tuesday afternoon. It is located in the Caribbean, near Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands. The hurricane is forecast to continue to move northwest and strengthen to a category 2 Hurricane by Friday. The latest models, as of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, shows that it could make landfall as a category 3 hurricane in Florida this Saturday.

Hurricane Dorian will not affect us directly with its own rain and winds but it could help a front stall out over us Sunday and Monday. With Dorian potentially over Florida this weekend it will slow the exit of a cold front. The cold front is likely to stall over us and keep us cloudy, cool and damp. This forecast is not set in stone and could change quickly. We are still several days away so you will want to stay up to date.