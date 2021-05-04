CANCELED: Tornado warning in Elk, Jefferson Counties

UPDATE: Both tornado warnings have been canceled as of 3:15 p.m. Stay up to date with our WTAJ Weather Alerts page for other storm alerts.

The original story can be found below.

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A tornado warning has been issued for Jefferson County on May 4 around 2:45 p.m.

It is in effect until 3:30 p.m. A warning for Elk County as previously issued but has been dropped as of 3:15 p.m.

According to Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo, there are two separate storms. One in is the Brockway area while the other is in the Benezette area. There has been an indication of hail in these storms.

TORNADO SAFETY TIPS

Residents in that area should take shelter in a basement or the lower level of their home. If possible, avoid sheltering in a room with windows. Cover yourself with blankets or mattresses for protection.

Stay away from bridges and overpasses.