Tornado confirmed in Jefferson County

Severe thunderstorms associated with a strong cold front led to many storm damage reports Saturday morning (10/16). While there was no thunder, these storms produced very strong wind gusts.

A tornado survey was conducted by the Pittsburgh National Weather Service Office and confirmed a tornado that straddled Jefferson and Elk Counties.

A weak EF-0 tornado moved along State Route 949 and the Clarion River on the Jefferson side. This was shortly after daybreak during the 8 o’clock hour and resulted in damaged softwood and hardwood trees. The tornado lifted just before reaching Bridge Road.

More significant damage was observed on the Elk County Side of the river, along River Road. However, Elk County falls under the jurisdiction of The National Weather Service Office in State College. A tornado damage survey for the area will soon follow.

This is the 16th tornado impact in Jefferson County since 1950. The last reported tornado took place October, 2nd and was record as an EF-2.

