Tornado confirmed for Beaver County

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Beaver county last night. The tornado touched down around 9:31pm in the evening near Tuscarawas Road, moved east smapping 5 power poles. The tornado continued northeast and caused uprooted hardwood and softwood trees. This tornado passed near I-376 south of the Brighton exit and then there were another 40 or 50 trees uprooted. One tree left a 6 foot crater in the ground.

The maximum wind speed was estimated to be 120 mph. The maximum path width was 790 yards. The path length was 10 miles (but intermittent).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss