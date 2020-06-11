Tornado confirmed for Beaver County

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Beaver county last night. The tornado touched down around 9:31pm in the evening near Tuscarawas Road, moved east smapping 5 power poles. The tornado continued northeast and caused uprooted hardwood and softwood trees. This tornado passed near I-376 south of the Brighton exit and then there were another 40 or 50 trees uprooted. One tree left a 6 foot crater in the ground.

The maximum wind speed was estimated to be 120 mph. The maximum path width was 790 yards. The path length was 10 miles (but intermittent).