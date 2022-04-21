This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers. High temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the 40s. Tonight the sky will become partially clear.

Friday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots could reach the 70s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday night a few showers move across the region.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there could be a few showers in spots. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could also be a pop up shower later in the afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s.

Monday we will have temperatures in the lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 50s. Tuesday there will be clouds with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s. Tuesday night temperatures could drop into the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday will be cooler and breezy. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine.