This morning we will have a lingering shower. This morning temperatures will be in the 50s. Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. This afternoon it will be getting cooler and temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a cloudy sky.

A low pressure system moves in Thursday into Friday. Thursday we will have a cloudy sky with a wintry mix developing. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties from noon Thursday until noon Friday. The icy mix Thursday evening into Friday morning will make travel difficult and treacherous. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s. Thursday night we will have the wintry mix continuing into Friday morning. Friday temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Use caution while commuting. Friday we will have a mix at first, then it tapers off as the day goes along. Friday afternoon there will be a few snow showers. Winds on Friday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will tumble into the teens to lower 20s.

High pressure arrives on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday will be a mostly sunny day. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower 20s. Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There could be some snow showers on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures fall into the teens.

Monday we will have clouds and sunshine with a few flurries. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper twenties to lower thirties. Monday night temperatures will drop into the teens. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.