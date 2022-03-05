Today will start off gray and chilly. There will even be a shower in places near and north of I-80 during the morning. The clouds will yield to some sunshine this afternoon. It will also become breezy, and it will turn milder with highs mostly in the 50s. In places east of I-99 the clearing will be slower, and temperatures will only reach the lower 50s, but the farther west you are, there is a better chance to get closer to 60. Tonight will be partly cloudy and relatively mild with lows in the 40s.

Sunday will be unseasonably warm despite clouds mixed in with our sunshine along with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60s. Some of the warmest spots could even reach 70. A front will stall close to the area. Just north of the front, temperatures will struggle to rise into the 50s. South of that front, temperatures will still reach the 60s. Unfortunately, that front will be close to, or over our region on Monday which leaves a wide variety of temperatures possible. We’ll have numerous showers on Monday.

This front should clear the area for Tuesday. There may be a touch of a wintry mix early; otherwise, the day will be cooler with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs on Tuesday will be back into the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 40s. Eventually, colder air will start to press back into the area over the following weekend.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.