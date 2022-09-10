After the fog evaporates away, sunshine will prevail for a time today before clouds move in from the west during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s. This will be quite warm for those going to the Penn State game that will kick off at noon though the developing clouds will help take an edge off of the warmth.

Clouds will thicken and then we will have rain at varying rates from later tonight into Sunday. Some of this rain may be heavy, especially in the counties closer to the Maryland border. Because of the clouds, rain, and easterly flow, temperatures will be struggling to reach to near 70 Sunday. This slow-moving system will bring us showers, and maybe a thunderstorm on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s. This system will be close enough for showers and thunderstorms to be scattered around the area Tuesday. That will keep temperatures from rising higher than the lower to middle 70s. This system will start to move out of the area on Wednesday. There still could be a shower or a thunderstorm in a few spots; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

A new area of high pressure will slide over the area Thursday and Friday with a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

