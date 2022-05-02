This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will also be dealing with patchy fog. Use caution as you travel. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some peeks of sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid 60s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid 40s. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.

Tuesday we will start with more clouds compared to sun and then showers arrive in the afternoon. There could even be some evening thunderstorms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the 50s with showers. We will see some lingering showers early Wednesday morning and then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday there will times with clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east and will be light. Friday will be cloudy with showers and some rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday we will have a shower early and then clouds break. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the north. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have a ridge of high pressure building in. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Sunday night temperatures drop into the 40s. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s.