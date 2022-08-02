This morning there could be a shower around with a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Today there will be a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday we will have a clouds mixing with some sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Thursday will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday we will have a shower or thunderstorm scattered about with a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday looks to be another unsettled day with clouds and sun with a few showers and storms. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday we will have clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 80s. Monday temperatures will make it into the lower to mid 80s with clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm in spots.