This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 50s. Today there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. North of I-80 we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be light from the south. Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight will be mainly clear.

Thursday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Heat and humidity will return on Thursday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s. Friday will also be warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Friday we will have clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Friday night temperatures dip into the upper 60s.

Saturday we will have clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Sunday there will be a shower early and then clouds break. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday for Independence Day we will have high pressure in place. The 4th of July will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures dip into the 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine. Tuesday late in the day there could be a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Wednesday we will have clouds and some sun with a few showers and scattered storms. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.