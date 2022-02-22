Today will be quite soggy

Today will be a cloudy day with rainfall as a low-pressure system moves through. It will be quite the soggy day. Some places could pick up over a half an inch to an inch of rain. Due to this the National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Jefferson County until 7:00 AM Wednesday. For Elk County the Areal Flood Watch begins at noon and goes until midnight. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Rain tapers off tonight. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Wednesday morning we will have a lingering shower. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be back into the 50s. Winds Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s with patchy clouds.

Another system moves in Thursday into Friday. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with rain or a wintry mix developing. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s to lower 40s. Thursday night we will have the wintry mix continuing into Friday morning. Friday morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This will make traveling difficult. Use caution while commuting. Friday we will have a mix at first, then it tapers off as the day goes along. Winds on Friday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will tumble into the teens to lower 20s.

High pressure arrives on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday will be a mostly sunny day. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower 20s. Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There could be some snow showers late on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures fall into the teens. Monday we will have clouds and sunshine with a few flurries. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper twenties to lower thirties.