This morning we will be dealing with patchy fog. There will also be a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s. Today we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. There will also be a few scattered showers throughout the day. High temperatures will rebound back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There could be a few showers or some drizzle around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. There could also be some showers around late Saturday. In some of the higher elevations, some snowflakes could mix in. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will see flurries and very windy conditions. Winds will be from the west between twenty to twenty five miles per hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be stuck in the 30s. With the winds, it will feel even colder. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower 20s.

Monday high pressure builds in. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 50s. Tuesday night temperature will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid 30s. Thursday there will be an overcast sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 50s.