This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have milder air moving in thanks to a southwesterly breeze. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. This evening we will have a shower or snow shower moves through. We will continue to see a shower or snow shower early this evening and then it will taper off over night. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday will have more clouds compared to sun. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Wednesday evening another front will move in. This will bring us another round of scattered showers and snow showers into Thursday morning. Thursday morning we will have a sprinkle or flurry and then clouds and sunshine the rest of the day. Thursday winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the teens to lower 20s.

Friday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the south and will be light. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday we will have clouds increasing as the day goes along. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be cloudy with rain moving in. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will have a lingering shower early and then clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.