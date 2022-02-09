Today will be mild with a few showers arriving this afternoon

This morning will be clear with temperatures ranging from the teens to the 30s. Winds will be light from the southwest. Today there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. This afternoon we will see scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky showers turning to a few flurries or a snow shower. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with a few snow showers. There could also be a rain shower. A clipper system will be moving through. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday we will have a clouds mixing with sunshine. There could be a few sprinkles and flurries around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a cloudy sky.

We will see snow showers into early Saturday morning and then clouds will try to break. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing with a few clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the teens. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the 40s.