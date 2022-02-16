Today will be dry before rain arrives on Thursday

Today there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Today we will have a southerly breeze ushering in the milder air. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight clouds move in.

A low pressure system arrives bringing us rainfall on Thursday. Thursday will be cloudy with showers by the afternoon. This will turn into a steady rain for our northern counties by evening. The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Elk and Cameron counties beginning at Noon Thursday until Friday at noon. For Jefferson County the Areal Flood Watch begins at 10:00 AM Thursday until 7:00 AM Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south ushering in the milder air. Thursday night into Friday morning showers turn to a few snow showers for Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday night fall into the 30s.

Friday morning we will have a few lingering snow showers and then clouds try to break. It will be a colder day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour making the air feel even colder. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday we will also have sun and clouds mixed. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday we will see a lingering shower early then clouds and some sun. High temperatures will be in the 50s.