This morning we will have a mainly to partially clear sky with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Today will be mostly sunny and warm. High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s with a mainly clear sky.

Tuesday a cold front will move through. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds. Make sure you stay weather aware. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday we will have clouds and sun and a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Most will stay dry. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s. Thursday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 80s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mainly clear sky. Friday high pressure will be over Central PA. Friday we will have sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday we will have clouds and sun. There could be a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s.