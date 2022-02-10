Today will be cooler with some flurries and snow showers

This morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. This morning we will see a sprinkle or flurry. Today there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with a few snow showers and flurries. There could also be a rain shower. A clipper system will be moving through. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness with low temperatures in the 20s.

Friday we will have a clouds mixing with sunshine. Late Friday, we will see some showers moving in. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the 30s with a cloudy sky. Showers will switch over to a few snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a cloudy day with a shower or snow shower around. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. We are watching a system to our south that could bring some snowfall to our southern counties on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the teens.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Thursday clouds will increase and then showers will move in. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.