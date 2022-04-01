This morning temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s. This morning we could see a shower or snow shower. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with a lingering shower or snow shower. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be from the west between twenty to twenty five miles an hour. It will be quite windy today. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have a clearing sky.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will be cloudy with a shower or two. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday we will see a sunny to partly cloudy sky.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There could also be a shower late Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Wednesday we will have a rather cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 60s. Thursday will also be cloudy with some showers.