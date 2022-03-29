This morning temperatures will be in the teens with a clear sky. Today there will be a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight temperatures will fall into the 20s.

Tonight into Wednesday morning we will see our next precipitation maker and it could be an icy mix. Use caution while commuting Wednesday morning, by mid morning conditions will improve. Wednesday we will see an icy mix early and then clouds will break. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday clouds will increase and rain will arrive. We could even have some thunderstorms around. Thursday will be a milder day. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air. Thursday night showers continue. Low temperatures on Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a lingering sprinkle or flurry. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday we will see a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.