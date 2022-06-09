This morning we will have a lingering shower or two with temperatures in the 60s. Today clouds will decrease. High temperatures on today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite breezy. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid 50s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers and even a few thunderstorms. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There could be a shower or two around. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures no Monday will be in the 70s. Winds will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday will also be filled with sunshine and just a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the 60s. Thursday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s.