This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be some showers in our southern counties. Northern counties we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the 60s.

Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. There could be a shower or thunderstorm in spots later in the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop in the mid 60s.

Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Friday we will have sun mixing in with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s with a mainly clear sky.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Winds on Saturday be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 80s.

Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Tuesday there will be a shower or two around with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night we will be in the 60s.