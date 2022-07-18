This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Today we will have a rather cloudy day with showers around. There could also be some rumbles of thunder at times. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight the sky will slowly celar.

Tuesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This will usher in warm air. High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Late Wednesday into Thursday morning there could be a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures Wednesday night will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 60s. Friday there will be a partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Monday we will have a shower early and then clouds break. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 80s.