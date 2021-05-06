Thursday Overnight Weather Forecast May 6th, 2021

Altoona, PA (WTAJ)- Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Showers will develop late. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Friday will be rather cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in mid to upper 30s

Saturday will be breezy and chilly. There will be a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. There will also be a few showers throughout the day. We can not rule out a few mixed rain/snow showers. The highs will be in mid 50s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Monday will start out cloudy with showers. The showers will taper by midday. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Showers will develop by the afternoon.

