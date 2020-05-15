Thursday Overnight Weather Forecast, May 14th, 2020

This evening showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the region. A few of the showers and thunderstorms could be strong and produce downpours and gusty winds. The threat of thunderstorms will die down after midday night but there will still be showers. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sun for the better part of the day. Showers and thunderstorms will move in late afternoon and during the evening hours. A cold front will move through the region and cause the showers and storms. A few thunderstorms could be strong or possibly severe and produce downpours and damaging winds. We will keep a close eye on this for you. The high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s with some locations in the 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The warmth sticks around for the weekend.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. The day looks dry with only a stray shower possible. There may be a thunderstorms but most will not see it. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday will start off dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night we will have patchy clouds around with a few showers.

Monday will be cloudy with showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day and a cooler day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday there will be more clouds than sun with showers. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There could be a few showers around. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers developing late in the day. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.