Thursday Overnight Weather Forecast, March 18th, 2021

Tonight will be cloudy with periods of rain. There could be a brief mix late tonight. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday will be blustery and chilly. The clouds will break for sunshine by noon. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Friday night will be clear and cold. The lows will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday will be sunny. It will start off chilly but the afternoon will be nice. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday night will be clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30.

Tuesday will have a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly sunny sky. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Rain may develop late in the day.