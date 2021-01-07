Thursday Overnight Weather Forecast, Jan 7th, 2021

Tonight will start off partly cloudy but end up cloudy The lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Friday will have a mostly cloudy sky. The high will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be partly sunny to mostly sunny. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Monday will have more clouds compared to sun. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. There could be a few sprinkles and flurries around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday morning there could be a few flurries early. The clouds will break for some sunshine. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.