Thursday Overnight Weather Forecast, Jan 21st, 2021

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and not as cold as last night. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. There will be a few snow showers that move in late tonight. The northern and western counties will see more of the snow showers. The eastern counties will see a passing snow shower or two.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers and flurries. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the teens to the lower 20s.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy but the afternoon will be partly sunny. The highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. It will be blustery which it will make the day feel colder. Saturday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the teens

Sunday will start out partly sunny but the clouds will increase throughout the day. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Sunday night will mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Monday the clouds will thicken and rain and snow showers will move in. The rain will switch to snow by the evening. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Monday night will be cloudy with snow showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with snow showers. The highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper teens.

Thursday will be cloudy with snow developing. The highs will be in the mid 30s.