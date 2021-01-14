Thursday Overnight Weather Forecast, Jan 14th, 2021

Tonight will be rather cloudy and quite mild for this time of the year. The lows tonight will be in the below to mid 30s. The average low temperature for this time of the year is 20 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy. A cold front will approach the region. Rain showers will move in by the afternoon and evening hours. Before the rain arrives the winds will be out of the east. This will keep the eastern counties cooler compared to the western counties. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s for the eastern counties. The western counties will be in the low to mid 40s. Friday night will be rather cloudy with rain showers switching to snow showers. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Saturday there will be a few snow showers around. The day looks like it will be a backward day. The highs will be in the mid 30s and will happen during the morning. The western counties will see scattered snow showers. While the eastern counties will have flurries. Saturday night will be in the lower 20s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with a few snow showers and flurries. It will be cold. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with flurries. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy. There could be a few snow showers around. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few flurries around. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain developing. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.