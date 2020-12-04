Thursday Overnight Weather Forecast, Dec 3rd, 2020

Tonight will become cloudy and it will be chilly. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Friday will be cloudy with rain developing by midday. South of I-80 will have a chilly rain. North of I-80 there could be a mix of rain and snow showers. Some roads could be a bit slick. The highs will be in the lower 40s for the southern counties. The northern counties will have highs in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night will be cloudy with a mix of rain and snow showers. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Saturday will be rather cloudy with rain and snow showers. The day will be quite chilly. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with a few of us in the lower 40s. Saturday night will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with flurries and a few snow showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with flurries. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a few snow showers around. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a few snow showers around. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a few snow showers around. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.