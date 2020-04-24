Thursday Overnight Weather Forecast, April 23rd, 2020

Tonight will be cloudy with rainfall. Low temperatures on tonight will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Friday we will start off with rain and then clouds will slowly try break as the day moves along. The afternoon will be rather cloudy with scattered showers. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night our temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night we will have patchy clouds.

Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. By late Saturday, showers will arrive. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night there will be a cloudy sky with showers. Our low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Another system will move in on Sunday. This will bring us another cloudy day with rainfall. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Monday there will be clouds with some sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday our high temperatures will reach on the lower to mid 50s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are now in the lower 60s. Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with showers moving in. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday will be a rather cloudy day with a few showers. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a lingering shower early. The highs will be in the mid 50s.