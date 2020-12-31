Thursday Night Weather Forecast, Dec 31st, 2020

Tonight there will be some clearing early but the clouds will move back in by Friday morning. The lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Friday for all of Central PA. A significant freezing rain event will move in and take over. The freezing rain will start to move in by mid to late morning and really take over by the afternoon and evening. The roads will be icy and unsafe to travel. Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. This will keep the temperatures down for Friday and will heighten the risk of freezing rain. The freezing rain will switch to just rain late in the evening. Friday night temperatures will actually rise. It will be cloudy with rain. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few lingering rain showers early. Winds on Saturday will be from the west-southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday will be cloudy with mixed precipitation. The high will be in the mid to upper 30s. Some roads could be slick. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with the mixed showers tapering.

Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to the lower 30s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to start but it will become partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 40s.