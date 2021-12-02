Thursday Night Late Weather December 2, 2021

Most of the shower activity from earlier is over, but an isolated shower or snow shower can’t be ruled out.

We’ll also have breezy to windy conditions and mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be in the 30s, with most areas staying above freezing.

Friday will be generally dry, although a rogue rain or snow shower is possible with highs in the upper 30s for the Northern Tier and Laurel Highlands to the low to mid 40s elsewhere.

The weekend starts dry, but we will see rain develop Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Expect highs in the upper mid to upper 40s Saturday but only in the low 40s Sunday.



Monday will see colder air return as rain showers turn into snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s, but turning colder as the day wears on.



Tuesday looks cold with perhaps a few flurries and highs in the upper 30s.



Our next day of concern is Wednesday, December 8th. With cold air in place and moisture moving in from the southwest, we have a threat for a wintry mix to rain that could have icing in the morning. The afternoon looks drier. Highs hold in the 30s.