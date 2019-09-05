Thursday Morning Weather Forecast, Sept 5th, 2019

Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds. The northern counties will see more sunshine than clouds while, the southern counties will see more clouds than sun. Dorian is now off the coast of South Carolina but some o its clouds and moving through southeast portion of Pennsylvania. The high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. The afternoon will be more refreshing as we tap into a cooler and a drier air mass. Winds on Thursday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be another cool night. The low temperatures Thursday night will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Some fog will for throughout the overnight hours.

Friday we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The winds will be more easterly and that will help usher in cool and damp air from the Atlantic ocean. The eastern counties will be cloudier and we can not rule out some drizzle. The western counties will be a bit warmer and see a little bit more sunshine. The high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the low to mid 70s. Hurricane Dorian will be off the Eastern Seaboard. Friday night our low temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. If you plan on heading to the Penn State game Saturday evening you may want to bring a light jacket or a sweater. As of now the day looks mainly dry. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will have a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There may be a shower for a few of us but most will staty dry and not see a drop of rain. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will then move in for early next week. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night we will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a partially clear sky.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s which is on par with average for this time in September. There could be a stray shower during the day. Other than that we will have a mix of clouds and sun.

A front will move through the region on Wednesday. It will bring some showers throughout the day. The day will be mostly cloudy with just a few peaks of sunshine. Due to prefrontal warming ahead of the front Wednesday will be a little bit warmer. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.