Thursday Morning Weather Forecast, Sept 26th, 2019

This morning we are starting out cool but not as cool and chilly as it was yesterday. A light jacket or sweater will be needed for the early morning hours. A few light showers may pass on by this morning. Any showers and sprinkles will wrap up by the early afternoon hours. A front will pass through the region this afternoon. The clouds will taper away during the evening hours. Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure moves in for about 24 hours. Friday will be dry with a mostly clear sky. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. It looks like a very nice day.

A front will approach the region Saturday. The cold front will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms with it. Ahead of the front it will be warm and humid. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday looks to be a bit drier. We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. There will still be a few showers around, but the day will be a bit drier. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. Again, there could be a few showers around but most of us in Central PA will stay dry. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s

The start of October will be quite warm and humid. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There could be a few showers around as a front will stall to our north.

Wednesday will still be warm and humid with our highs wills be in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday will be unsettled with a front stalled out north of the state. A few showers could move into the northern counties.

Thursday will still be warm and humid ahead of the front. The front will finally move through the state Thursday afternoon. There will be more clouds than sun. The front will bring some showers to Central PA. Once the front passes the temperatures will fall quickly.