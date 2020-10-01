Thursday Morning Weather Forecast, Oct 1st, 2020

This morning we will start out with a partly cloudy sky. It will be cool this morning but we will quickly heat up. This afternoon will be pleasant with a mix of clouds and sun. There will still be a slight breeze around. The highs will be in the upper 50s for the western counties. The eastern counties will be in the lower to mid 60s. There could be a shower or two for the northern counties this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers in some spots. The day will not be a washout but you will have to dodge a few showers. The highs will be in the upper 50s. Friday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. The northern counties could see a stray shower and a few more clouds. Saturday night will be cold with the lows falling into the mid 30s.

Sunday will start out partly cloudy but end mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Showers will develop late in the day. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Monday will be cloudy with showers. With an easterly wind, the temperatures will struggle to rise. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Monday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some showers will develop throughout the day. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a few showers in some spots throughout the day. The highs will be in the lower 60s.