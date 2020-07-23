Thursday Morning Weather Forecast, July 23rd, 2020

This morning there will be some fog across the region. The fog will lift up after sunrise. There will also be a few showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some showers and thunderstorms could be strong and produce downpours, gusty winds, and some small hail. The risk for severe weather today is low but not out of the question. We will have a mix of clouds and sun and it will be warm and humid. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Tonight there will be a shower or thunderstorm around early. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, mild, and humid. The lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be a drier day with a mix of clouds and sun. There may be a few showers and thunderstorms that pop up but most of us will stay dry. The heat will begin to build its way into Central PA once again. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

High pressure moves in this weekend and will give us more sunshine for Saturday. There will be a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. It will be a great day to head outside and have some fun. Drink plenty of water and put that sunscreen on. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Sunday will have a few more clouds but it will not be bad. Clouds and sun will take over for the afternoon. We will remain dry but it will be hot and humid. The highs will be in the lower 90s.

Monday will be a hot one and a humid one. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There could be a shower and thunderstorm around during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

After Tuesday it looks like a different pattern sets up over the region. The temperatures will fall and the humidity will come down. Wednesday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The humidity will be lower. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The humidity will be lower and the highs will be in the lower 80s. The day should be pleasant.