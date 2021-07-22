Thursday Morning Weather Forecast, July 22nd, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Today will be a very nice day! We will have more sunshine than clouds and the humidity has fallen. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The smoke that was above us the last couple of days has moved off for today. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Friday will be sunny to partly cloudy. We can not rule out a shower or two. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It will still be very comfortable.

Saturday will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. There could be a shower or thunderstorm in a few places. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will start out cloudy with a few showers early. The clouds will break for more sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 80s

Tuesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. A front will approach the region. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.