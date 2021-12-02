Late afternoon showers will move toward the east-southeast and slowly pull away from Central Pennsylvania during the early evening.
We’ll be left with breezy to windy conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 30s, with most areas staying above freezing.
Friday will be generally dry, although a rogue rain or snow shower is possible with highs in the upper 30s for the Northern Tier and Laurel Highlands to the low to mid 40s elsewhere.
The weekend starts dry, but we will see rain develop Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Expect highs in the upper mid to upper 40s Saturday but only in the low 40s Sunday.
Thursday Evening Weather, November 2, 2021
