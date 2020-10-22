Thursday Evening Weather Forecast. Oct 22nd, 2020

This evening will be mild with a mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky. Tonight will be partly cloudy and again some fog will form. The lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The western counties will have a nice day with a mix of sun and some clouds. It will be warm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The eastern counties will be cooler and cloudier. The winds will be out of the southeast. There could be some drizzle for the eastern counties. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The clouds will increase and thicken Friday night. Some showers will begin to move in. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be a cooler day. A front will move through the region. The font does not have a lot of rain with it but there will be a few showers around. The highs will be in the mid 60s. The temperatures will quickly fall after the front moves through. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend. There will be some sunshine in the morning. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The clouds will increase and thicken during the afternoon. Showers will develop late in the day. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with periods of rain. The next front will stall over the region. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Monday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain. That same front will keep us active. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday there will scattered showers with a cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be nice. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 50s.