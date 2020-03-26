Thursday Evening Weather Forecast, March 26th, 2020

This evening the cloud cover will increase and showers will develop. Tonight will be cloudy with showers and periods of rain. The lows tonight will be in the low to mid 40s.

The showers will continue into the tomorrow morning. The showers will quickly wrap up by mid-morning. The cloud cover will lingering into the early afternoon hours. The clouds will break for some sunshine. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. More clouds will move in Friday night.

Another round of showers will move in Saturday. The day will be cloudy with showers. The winds will be out of the east and that will cool us off a little. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The rain will be steady and moderate at times. There could be a rumble of thunder. Showers will continue Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy with showers. The showers will quickly wrap up and the day will be mainly dry. The cloud cover will break apart during the afternoon. The day will be breezy and quite mild. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The afternoon will be quite nice!

Monday will be breezy and a bit cooler. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The day will have a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday will be nice and sunny. There will be a few clouds passing around. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid 50s.