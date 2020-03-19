Thursday Evening Weather Forecast, March 19th, 2020

This evening will remain cloudy with showers. Tonight temperatures will stay in the 40s and it will be cloudy and the showers will continue.

A cold front will move through the region Friday afternoon. The day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. We will even have some thunderstorms moving through too. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. This is well above average for this time of the year. What will usher in this warm air will be a southwesterly wind between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be a windy day. Friday night there will be a few lingering showers. Low temperatures on Friday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday but not by much. the highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Monday we will be rather cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night a few more showers will move in. During the day on Monday we will have a southwesterly wind.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. the highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. more clouds will move during the evening hours.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and some drizzle. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be a bit milder as they reach the mid to upper 50s.