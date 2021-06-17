Thursday Evening Weather Forecast, June 17th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)-This evening will be mostly clear. Tonight will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. A few T’storms will move in by the evening hours. Friday night will be cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will start out partly cloudy but the clouds will break and become mostly sunny. We can not rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm. The highs will be in the lower 80s. Sunday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the upper 50s.

Monday will start out partly cloudy but the clouds will increase ahead of a cold front. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will by the afternoon and evening. Monday night will be cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the upper 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and nice with high pressure moving in. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.