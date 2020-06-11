Thursday Evening Weather Forecast, June 11th, 2020

Tonight the clouds will continue to clear out. Our low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s. It will be more comfortable tonight.

Friday will be mainly sunny and nice! Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots will be near 80 degrees. It will be less humid but still warm. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday we will have a partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There could be a few showers throughout the day. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Now an upper level low could form into early next week, if it does, it will keep us cloudier and cool. We will also see more in the way of rainfall. If the low stays to our east, it will be more comfortable and dry. We’ll keep you up to date as we head into next week. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Monday is also looking like a dry day. We will have times of clouds and sun. there could be a few showers around. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will also be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. These temperatures are seasonal for this time of the year.