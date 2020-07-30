Thursday Evening Weather Forecast, July 30th, 2020

This evening will be cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The southern counties will hold on to a mostly cloudy sky, while, the northern counties will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few showers around for the southern counties. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday winds will be from the northwest and they will be between three to five miles an hour. Friday night we will have a mainly clear sky with low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday we will have a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy day. Winds on Saturday will be light from the north. Saturday looks to be a nice day with just a few clouds popping up in the afternoon hours. There could be a shower and thunderstorm in the evening hours. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night we will have a partly cloudy sky with a shower or thunderstorm. Our low temperatures Saturday night will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. Sunday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The highs will reach the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday we will have clouds, some sunshine along with a few showers and thunderstorms. Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be warm and humid. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the 80s with a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with the highs in the lower to mid 80s.