Thursday Evening Weather Forecast, July 25th, 2019

This evening will be mild to start but will turn cool quickly. We will also have a with a mix of a mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky. Tonight, will be mainly clear with our lows in the low to mid 50s. Some patchy fog will form overnight.

Friday will be a warm day with our highs low to mid 80s. High pressure will be over us and that will give us a dry and mainly sunny day. The dew point temperatures will begin to increase a little bit but still will remain at a comfortable level.

Saturday will be a warm day with our high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Saturday looks dry with a mainly clear sky. If you need to get any yard work done Saturday and Sunday will be great days to get that done.

Sunday will be another warm day. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. The dew point temperatures will be a bit higher. The dew point temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. It will feel a bit humid.

Monday will be a very warm to a hot day. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. There will be shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon to evening hours.

Tuesday will be a warm day with the highs in the mid to upper 80s. A front will approach the region and it will bring with it some clouds and showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Wednesday will be a cooler day with more clouds and showers and thunderstorms. A front will move through the region and bring showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.