Thursday Evening Weather Forecast, Feb 25th, 2021

Tonight there will be a mix of a mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky. It will be chilly tonight. The lows will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The cloud cover will increase during the evening. The highs will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night the clouds will increase and there could be some mixed showers. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

There will be some mixed showers early for Saturday, mainly north. As the temperatures rise above freezing mid-morning they will switch to rain showers. The day will be mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing. It looks like the steadier rain will be over the southern counties. The high will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will start out mostly cloudy but the clouds will break for more sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The winds will pick up by the afternoon. Monday night will be partly cloudy and blustery. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

High pressure will move in Tuesday and clear out the clouds. There will be a mix of partly to a mostly sunny sky. It will still be a bit blustery early. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Thursday will be blustery with a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid 40s.