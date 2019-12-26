Thursday Evening Weather Forecast, Dec 26th, 2019

Tonight will be foggy and cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There will be scattered light showers and drizzle late tonight into early Friday morning. Friday we will have a bit of drizzle early with a few light showers and then clouds will mix with some sunshine for the afternoon. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday a ridge of high pressure will be over Central PA. Winds on Saturday will be light form the southwest between three and five miles an hour. Saturday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night clouds will begin to move in with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. A low-pressure system will move across the state. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s as the rainfall continues.

Monday there will be rain in the morning but it will taper to showers for the afternoon. Monday will be a windy day. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday will be a backwards day. The high temperatures will eb in the early morning hours. The afternoon will be cooler. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. There could be some snow showers around.

Tuesday we will have a partly cloudy sky with some snow showers and flurries around. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Wednesday will have clouds with some sunshine. We will have winds from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there may be a few left over snow showers and flurries around. Wednesday night we will fall into the 30s.

Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with some showers. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. The next system will move through in the evening and overnight hours. It will be with it some rain.